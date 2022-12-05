Quantbot Technologies LP Makes New $739,000 Investment in Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN)

Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 11,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $739,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Lakeland Financial by 29.9% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lakeland Financial by 4.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 65,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,771,000 after buying an additional 2,856 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Lakeland Financial by 49.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $686,000 after buying an additional 4,413 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Lakeland Financial by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 8,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $640,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Lakeland Financial in the 1st quarter worth $963,000. 81.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LKFN stock opened at $77.64 on Monday. Lakeland Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $64.05 and a 52 week high of $85.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.51 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $77.50 and a 200 day moving average of $74.32.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 25th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 24th. Lakeland Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.20%.

In other Lakeland Financial news, Director Blake Augsburger sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.31, for a total transaction of $329,240.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,178,103.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Brok A. Lahrman sold 312 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.03, for a total value of $25,593.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,233.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Blake Augsburger sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.31, for a total transaction of $329,240.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,178,103.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 52,932 shares of company stock valued at $4,373,483 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LKFN. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Lakeland Financial in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stephens increased their price objective on Lakeland Financial to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd.

Lakeland Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Lake City Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest bearing, interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, NOW, and demand deposits. Its loan products include commercial and industrial, commercial real estate and multi-family residential, agri-business and agricultural, consumer 1-4 family mortgage, and other consumer loans.

