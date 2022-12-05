Quantbot Technologies LP Purchases 25,614 Shares of Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR)

Quantbot Technologies LP raised its position in Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR – Get Rating) by 416.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,769 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,614 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Schrödinger were worth $839,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Schrödinger by 2.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,205,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,357,000 after purchasing an additional 81,435 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Schrödinger by 4.3% during the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 2,953,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,310,000 after acquiring an additional 120,458 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Schrödinger by 3.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 923,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,505,000 after acquiring an additional 32,595 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Schrödinger by 0.7% during the second quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 721,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,064,000 after acquiring an additional 5,220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Schrödinger by 6.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 678,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,908,000 after acquiring an additional 38,614 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.45% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SDGR. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Schrödinger from $39.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Schrödinger from $88.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Schrödinger from $55.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th.

Shares of SDGR opened at $17.35 on Monday. Schrödinger, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.72 and a 12 month high of $41.89. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.16.

Schrödinger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides physics-based software platform that enables discovery of novel molecules for drug development and materials applications. The company operates in two segments, Software and Drug Discovery. The Software segment is focused on selling its software for drug discovery in the life sciences industry, as well as to customers in materials science industries.

