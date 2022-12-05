Quantbot Technologies LP Purchases Shares of 10,840 ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN)

Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 10,840 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $828,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup by 67.2% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,839,997 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $172,812,000 after purchasing an additional 739,380 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup by 62.9% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 322,086 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $24,611,000 after purchasing an additional 124,324 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup by 172.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 191,041 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $17,943,000 after purchasing an additional 120,935 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup by 219.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 156,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,958,000 after purchasing an additional 107,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup by 309,375.0% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 99,032 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,567,000 after purchasing an additional 99,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.22% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on MAN shares. Barclays cut their price target on ManpowerGroup from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $72.00 price target on shares of ManpowerGroup in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on ManpowerGroup in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded ManpowerGroup from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on ManpowerGroup to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.00.

ManpowerGroup Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of ManpowerGroup stock opened at $87.95 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.71. ManpowerGroup Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $64.00 and a fifty-two week high of $115.54. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $77.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.07.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The business services provider reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.90 billion. ManpowerGroup had a return on equity of 18.63% and a net margin of 2.14%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ManpowerGroup Inc. will post 8.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ManpowerGroup Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.36 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. ManpowerGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.50%.

About ManpowerGroup

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands.

Further Reading

