Radix (XRD) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $171.73 Million

Radix (XRD) traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on December 5th. Radix has a total market capitalization of $171.73 million and approximately $292,862.75 worth of Radix was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Radix has traded 4% higher against the US dollar. One Radix coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0358 or 0.00000208 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00002269 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0488 or 0.00000283 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0606 or 0.00000351 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,004.52 or 0.05804107 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.32 or 0.00505966 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0459 or 0.00000264 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 27.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,265.33 or 0.30508561 BTC.

Radix Profile

Radix was first traded on July 28th, 2021. Radix’s total supply is 12,123,620,561 coins and its circulating supply is 4,791,352,834 coins. The Reddit community for Radix is https://reddit.com/r/radix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Radix’s official Twitter account is @radixdlt and its Facebook page is accessible here. Radix’s official message board is www.radixdlt.com/blog. The official website for Radix is www.radixdlt.com.

Buying and Selling Radix

According to CryptoCompare, “XRD is the native token of the Radix Mainnet and may be used for securing the network, accessing DeFi, deploying smart contracts and paying for transactions.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Radix directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Radix should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Radix using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

