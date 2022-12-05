Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) Shares Sold by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank trimmed its position in shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) by 17.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,408 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $2,282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in shares of Raymond James by 8.5% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Raymond James by 5.0% in the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its stake in shares of Raymond James by 0.9% in the second quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 15,172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,357,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Raymond James by 77.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Raymond James by 4.5% in the second quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 3,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. 76.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Raymond James in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $127.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com cut Raymond James from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 24th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Raymond James from $108.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Raymond James in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $117.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Raymond James to $118.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $122.60.

Raymond James Stock Performance

NYSE:RJF opened at $119.16 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.63 billion, a PE ratio of 17.07 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $112.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $103.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Raymond James has a 12 month low of $84.86 and a 12 month high of $126.00.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.75 billion. Raymond James had a return on equity of 17.68% and a net margin of 13.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.06 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Raymond James will post 9.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Raymond James Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 30th. This is a positive change from Raymond James’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.48%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider James E. Bunn sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.75, for a total transaction of $427,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 21,096 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,251,998. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 10.25% of the company’s stock.

Raymond James Profile

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

