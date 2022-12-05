Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG) Shares Sold by Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG – Get Rating) by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 13,565 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,783 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Regency Centers were worth $805,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 1.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,552,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,894,252,000 after acquiring an additional 425,589 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 1.8% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 18,168,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,296,169,000 after acquiring an additional 317,892 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 8.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,923,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $857,927,000 after acquiring an additional 890,452 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 19.7% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,392,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,438,000 after acquiring an additional 1,217,612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 3.4% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,644,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,978,000 after acquiring an additional 121,137 shares in the last quarter. 90.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Regency Centers Stock Performance

Shares of REG opened at $65.81 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $11.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.83, a PEG ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50-day moving average of $60.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.80. Regency Centers Co. has a 12-month low of $51.97 and a 12-month high of $78.78.

Regency Centers Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be given a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. This is a positive change from Regency Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Regency Centers’s payout ratio is currently 94.34%.

Several analysts recently commented on REG shares. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Regency Centers to $62.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Regency Centers to $63.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Regency Centers in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Regency Centers from $67.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Regency Centers from $57.50 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.90.

Regency Centers Profile

(Get Rating)

Regency Centers is the preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in affluent and densely populated trade areas. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

Featured Stories

