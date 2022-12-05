Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Buys Shares of 5,211 Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VCEB)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group acquired a new stake in Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VCEB – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 5,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $328,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $124,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $265,000. Parsec Financial Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF by 307.9% during the 1st quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. now owns 23,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,584,000 after acquiring an additional 17,614 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $108,000. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF by 6,386.0% during the 2nd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 303,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 298,354 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $62.57 on Monday. Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $57.40 and a fifty-two week high of $75.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $59.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.00.

