Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Grows Stock Position in Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its position in shares of Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) by 134.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 34,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 19,540 shares during the quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in Barclays were worth $259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Barclays during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. WD Rutherford LLC purchased a new stake in Barclays in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Barclays in the second quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Barclays in the second quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Finally, Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in Barclays in the first quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BCS stock opened at $7.82 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.60. The company has a market cap of $32.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 1.34. Barclays PLC has a 12 month low of $5.89 and a 12 month high of $12.20.

Barclays ( NYSE:BCS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $7.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.35 billion. Barclays had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 6.93%. Sell-side analysts predict that Barclays PLC will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Barclays from GBX 170 ($2.03) to GBX 180 ($2.15) and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Barclays from GBX 190 ($2.27) to GBX 200 ($2.39) in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Barclays from GBX 240 ($2.87) to GBX 250 ($2.99) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Barclays from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Barclays currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $225.00.

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

