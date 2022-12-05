Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Has $365,000 Holdings in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its holdings in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) by 130.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,982 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,819 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in Etsy were worth $365,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Etsy by 403.9% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 388 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Etsy by 125.7% during the first quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 246 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC grew its stake in Etsy by 184.1% during the second quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 429 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Etsy during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in Etsy during the first quarter worth about $34,000. 98.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ETSY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Etsy from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Etsy from $85.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Etsy in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Etsy from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Etsy from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.55.

Etsy Stock Performance

Insiders Place Their Bets

Etsy stock opened at $140.49 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 2.72. Etsy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.01 and a 52-week high of $250.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $107.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.67.

In other Etsy news, CFO Rachel C. Glaser sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.63, for a total transaction of $8,672,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 49,143 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,682,405.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 20,850 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.86, for a total value of $2,207,181.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 102,707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,872,563.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Rachel C. Glaser sold 75,000 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.63, for a total transaction of $8,672,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 49,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,682,405.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 241,901 shares of company stock worth $25,527,994. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Etsy Profile

Etsy, Inc engages in the operation of online marketplace. It offers handmade products such as shoes, clothing, bags, and accessories. It operates through the following segments. Etsy, Reverb, Depop, and Elo7. The company was founded by Haim Schoppik, Robert Kalin, Jared Tarbell, and Christopher Maguires in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

