Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Has $412,000 Stock Holdings in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its holdings in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,008 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 167 shares during the quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $412,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 6.3% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,217,358 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $182,289,000 after buying an additional 131,971 shares in the last quarter. Court Place Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 3.1% in the second quarter. Court Place Advisors LLC now owns 3,639 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the second quarter valued at $102,000. Echo Street Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 72.2% in the second quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 14,691 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after buying an additional 6,158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Michigan Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 6.4% in the second quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 19,521 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,605,000 after buying an additional 1,176 shares in the last quarter. 78.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Timothy J. Aydt sold 12,391 shares of Marathon Petroleum stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.15, for a total transaction of $1,513,560.65. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,047,478.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP Timothy J. Aydt sold 12,391 shares of Marathon Petroleum stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.15, for a total transaction of $1,513,560.65. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,047,478.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Timothy J. Aydt sold 7,477 shares of Marathon Petroleum stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.54, for a total value of $946,139.58. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,121,063.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 247,244 shares of company stock worth $28,908,270 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Marathon Petroleum Price Performance

Several research firms recently issued reports on MPC. Cowen raised their price target on Marathon Petroleum to $129.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Marathon Petroleum in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James raised their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $133.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $111.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.71.

Shares of MPC opened at $118.23 on Monday. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 1 year low of $59.96 and a 1 year high of $127.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $55.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $113.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.24.

Marathon Petroleum Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 15th. This is a boost from Marathon Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is 13.18%.

About Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

Further Reading

