Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Has $443,000 Stake in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group trimmed its holdings in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) by 33.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,999 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,978 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in Aflac were worth $443,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AFL. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Aflac by 45.4% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 7,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $467,000 after acquiring an additional 2,266 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Aflac by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 398,619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,667,000 after acquiring an additional 14,308 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Aflac by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 5,889 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp increased its stake in shares of Aflac by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 6,228 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of Aflac by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 134,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,638,000 after purchasing an additional 11,051 shares during the last quarter. 66.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Aflac alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Aflac news, EVP Audrey B. Tillman sold 22,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.80, for a total transaction of $1,585,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 151,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,740,784.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Aflac news, EVP Audrey B. Tillman sold 22,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.80, for a total transaction of $1,585,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 151,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,740,784.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Eric M. Kirsch sold 28,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.90, for a total value of $2,013,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,532,618.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 52,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,715,467. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Aflac Stock Up 0.6 %

AFL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their price target on Aflac from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Aflac from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Evercore ISI set a $66.00 target price on Aflac in a report on Thursday, November 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Aflac in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Aflac from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.82.

AFL stock opened at $72.34 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.42. Aflac Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $52.07 and a fifty-two week high of $72.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $44.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.94.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.07). Aflac had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 24.16%. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.58 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.53 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aflac declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 8th that permits the company to buyback 100,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Aflac Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This is an increase from Aflac’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio is 20.41%.

Aflac Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care income support, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Aflac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aflac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.