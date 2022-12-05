Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Lowers Position in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lowered its holdings in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,899 shares of the company’s stock after selling 329 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Long Pond Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,892,000. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 12,609.0% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 826,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,940,000 after buying an additional 820,470 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,098,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,893,000 after buying an additional 639,019 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 116.1% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,173,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,986,000 after buying an additional 630,677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 62.5% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,155,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,437,000 after buying an additional 444,159 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.54% of the company’s stock.

Get MGM Resorts International alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on MGM shares. Truist Financial raised MGM Resorts International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. StockNews.com began coverage on MGM Resorts International in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Argus lowered MGM Resorts International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on MGM Resorts International in a research report on Monday, November 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on MGM Resorts International from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.03.

Insider Activity at MGM Resorts International

MGM Resorts International Trading Down 0.5 %

In related news, Director Rose Mckinney-James sold 5,741 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total transaction of $215,287.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,740 shares in the company, valued at $215,250. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other MGM Resorts International news, COO Corey Ian Sanders sold 10,000 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.21, for a total transaction of $362,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 331,498 shares in the company, valued at $12,003,542.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Rose Mckinney-James sold 5,741 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total value of $215,287.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 35,741 shares of company stock worth $1,337,388 over the last ninety days. 2.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE MGM opened at $37.08 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. MGM Resorts International has a twelve month low of $26.41 and a twelve month high of $49.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.24 billion, a PE ratio of 12.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 2.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $33.92 and its 200 day moving average is $32.90.

MGM Resorts International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $0.0025 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.03%. MGM Resorts International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.34%.

About MGM Resorts International

(Get Rating)

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for MGM Resorts International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGM Resorts International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.