Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Purchases 129 Shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its stake in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,979 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RSG. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in Republic Services by 46.1% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,384,966 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $183,542,000 after purchasing an additional 436,685 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 2.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,085,318 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,793,803,000 after buying an additional 427,719 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 18.4% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,723,076 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $360,808,000 after buying an additional 422,281 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 44.8% during the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,290,881 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $168,939,000 after buying an additional 399,301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 20.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,804,322 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $239,073,000 after buying an additional 302,987 shares in the last quarter. 58.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on RSG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Republic Services from $147.00 to $158.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Republic Services to $148.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of Republic Services in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. StockNews.com raised Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on Republic Services from $148.00 to $147.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Republic Services presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.00.

Republic Services stock opened at $140.52 on Monday. Republic Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $113.57 and a 12-month high of $149.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $134.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $135.52. The stock has a market cap of $44.40 billion, a PE ratio of 30.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.67.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.13. Republic Services had a return on equity of 16.69% and a net margin of 11.24%. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.53 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Republic Services, Inc. will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.495 per share. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 30th. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.23%.

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. The company offers collection and processing of recyclable materials, collection, transfer and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste, and other environmental solutions. Its collection services include curbside collection of material for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of recycling and waste containers; and renting of compactors.

