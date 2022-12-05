Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Raises Stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 174 shares during the quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $376,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in Charles Schwab in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Charles Schwab in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in Charles Schwab by 53.0% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Charles Schwab in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Charles Schwab in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Trading Up 0.9 %

Charles Schwab stock opened at $82.46 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The Charles Schwab Co. has a one year low of $59.35 and a one year high of $96.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $149.73 billion, a PE ratio of 25.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is $76.13 and its 200 day moving average is $70.66.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.05. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 20.59% and a net margin of 34.02%. The company had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.42 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. Charles Schwab’s revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Investors of record on Friday, November 11th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.75%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Charles Schwab news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 132,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.29, for a total value of $10,338,194.50. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 31,159,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,439,479,681.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Charles Schwab news, insider Jonathan M. Craig sold 4,019 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.08, for a total value of $317,822.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 132,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.29, for a total value of $10,338,194.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 31,159,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,439,479,681.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 601,293 shares of company stock valued at $47,659,759. Insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on SCHW. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Charles Schwab from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Charles Schwab from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 19th. Barclays increased their price objective on Charles Schwab from $73.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Erste Group Bank upgraded Charles Schwab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Charles Schwab in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.92.

About Charles Schwab

(Get Rating)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage, investment advisory, banking and trust, retirement plan, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor and mutual fund clearing services, as well as compliance solutions.

Further Reading

