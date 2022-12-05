Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Sells 189 Shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group cut its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS – Get Rating) by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,556 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 189 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum were worth $264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 6.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,370,754 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,168,079,000 after acquiring an additional 389,942 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 16.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,549,898 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $467,524,000 after buying an additional 359,364 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 2.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,242,803 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $411,223,000 after buying an additional 44,267 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 1.1% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,088,884 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $199,650,000 after buying an additional 12,107 shares during the period. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 3.3% in the first quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 933,598 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $171,068,000 after buying an additional 29,663 shares during the period. 83.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on RS. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $218.00 to $201.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com lowered Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a research note on Monday, August 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $222.40.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:RS opened at $213.20 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. has a twelve month low of $145.79 and a twelve month high of $216.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $194.75 and its 200-day moving average is $187.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.97 and a beta of 0.87.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $6.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.20 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.14 billion. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a return on equity of 29.31% and a net margin of 10.98%. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $6.15 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. will post 28.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th were given a $0.875 dividend. This represents a $3.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s payout ratio is currently 11.45%.

Insider Activity at Reliance Steel & Aluminum

In related news, CEO James Donald Hoffman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.31, for a total value of $1,833,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,332,202.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Company Profile

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co engages in the provision of metals processing services and distribution of metal products. It offers alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium and specialty steel products. The company was founded by Thomas J. Neilan on February 3, 1939, and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

See Also

