Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Sells 598 Shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lessened its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) by 11.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,542 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 598 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $397,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,852,225 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,172,226,000 after purchasing an additional 335,124 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,322,280 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,266,977,000 after purchasing an additional 348,169 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,570,084 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,086,816,000 after purchasing an additional 272,372 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 205.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,454,483 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $458,010,000 after purchasing an additional 2,995,335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,912,982 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $402,422,000 after purchasing an additional 214,468 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LYB opened at $84.90 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.37. LyondellBasell Industries has a 12-month low of $71.46 and a 12-month high of $117.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $27.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.58, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.23.

LyondellBasell Industries ( NYSE:LYB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by ($1.00). The firm had revenue of $12.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.28 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 39.88% and a net margin of 8.03%. Sell-side analysts predict that LyondellBasell Industries will post 12.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 28th will be issued a dividend of $1.19 per share. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 25th. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 36.87%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Mizuho downgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Barclays downgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $95.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.00.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

