Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $27.08 Million Stock Position in Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR)

Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,088,702 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.65% of Univar Solutions worth $27,076,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Castle Hook Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Univar Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,244,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP increased its position in shares of Univar Solutions by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 45,694 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,137,000 after buying an additional 3,094 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Univar Solutions by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 490,209 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,191,000 after buying an additional 37,254 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Univar Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at $440,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP increased its position in shares of Univar Solutions by 119.5% in the 2nd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 67,017 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,667,000 after buying an additional 36,484 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.13% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Stephen D. Newlin sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.91, for a total value of $1,645,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 159,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,263,395.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Stephen D. Newlin sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.91, for a total value of $1,645,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 159,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,263,395.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Pat Jerding sold 11,654 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.50, for a total value of $390,409.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $387,025.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 111,654 shares of company stock worth $3,636,409 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.68% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Univar Solutions Price Performance

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Univar Solutions from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Univar Solutions to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Univar Solutions to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Univar Solutions from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Univar Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.14.

UNVR stock opened at $34.34 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $26.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.58. The stock has a market cap of $5.60 billion, a PE ratio of 9.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Univar Solutions Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.49 and a 1 year high of $34.51.

Univar Solutions (NYSE:UNVR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.93 billion. Univar Solutions had a return on equity of 24.02% and a net margin of 5.54%. Equities analysts forecast that Univar Solutions Inc. will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Univar Solutions Profile

(Get Rating)

Univar Solutions Inc distributes commodity and specialty chemical products, and provides related services worldwide. It offers epoxy resins, polyurethanes, titanium dioxide, fumed silica, esters, plasticizers, silicones, and specialty amines; ingredients for cleaners, detergents, and disinfectant products; and base stocks, performance-enhancing additives for lubricants and metalworking fluids.

Further Reading

