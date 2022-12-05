ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) Stake Lowered by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN cut its stake in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 257,630 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 55,298 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in ResMed were worth $54,007,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of ResMed by 24.3% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,470,998 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,084,262,000 after buying an additional 875,001 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of ResMed by 7.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,519,624 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,576,339,000 after buying an additional 535,742 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of ResMed by 48.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,173,994 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $284,705,000 after buying an additional 380,645 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of ResMed by 2.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,359,715 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,239,867,000 after buying an additional 310,980 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of ResMed by 1.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,867,457 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,848,017,000 after buying an additional 254,208 shares during the period. 65.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at ResMed

In other ResMed news, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 11,189 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.51, for a total transaction of $2,601,554.39. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 28,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,605,144.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other ResMed news, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 11,189 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.51, for a total transaction of $2,601,554.39. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 28,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,605,144.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 5,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.96, for a total transaction of $1,299,348.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 422,570 shares in the company, valued at $96,751,627.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 75,815 shares of company stock valued at $16,853,023 in the last three months. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ResMed Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:RMD opened at $232.90 on Monday. ResMed Inc. has a one year low of $189.40 and a one year high of $268.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $221.72 and a 200-day moving average of $220.81. The company has a market capitalization of $34.12 billion, a PE ratio of 43.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.94.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51. ResMed had a return on equity of 25.75% and a net margin of 21.70%. The company had revenue of $950.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $946.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.51 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ResMed Inc. will post 6.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ResMed Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.90%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on RMD shares. Citigroup downgraded ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded ResMed from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on ResMed from $252.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com downgraded ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on ResMed from $276.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $267.00.

ResMed Profile

(Get Rating)

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

Recommended Stories

