RFG Advisory LLC Has $248,000 Holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

RFG Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,689 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 123 shares during the quarter. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 312.5% during the second quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 429 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 423.0% during the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 455 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the second quarter valued at about $34,000.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Price Performance

Shares of XBI stock opened at $85.66 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $80.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.03. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 12 month low of $61.78 and a 12 month high of $119.21.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

