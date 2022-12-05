RFG Advisory LLC Increases Holdings in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

RFG Advisory LLC increased its stake in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,007 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the quarter. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Boston Partners purchased a new position in Microchip Technology during the first quarter worth about $309,618,000. Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Microchip Technology during the first quarter worth about $87,558,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Microchip Technology by 32.8% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,612,513 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $346,584,000 after buying an additional 1,138,670 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in Microchip Technology by 98.5% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,056,405 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $154,518,000 after buying an additional 1,020,624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Microchip Technology by 1.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 64,426,179 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,840,982,000 after buying an additional 691,754 shares in the last quarter. 89.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Microchip Technology news, Director Karlton D. Johnson sold 927 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.54, for a total transaction of $59,828.58. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $88,355.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Microchip Technology Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MCHP opened at $77.31 on Monday. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 1 year low of $54.33 and a 1 year high of $90.00. The company has a market cap of $42.52 billion, a PE ratio of 23.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $66.76 and its 200 day moving average is $65.91.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.02. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 47.90% and a net margin of 24.14%. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.67 EPS for the current year.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.328 per share. This is an increase from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 21st. This represents a $1.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is 40.06%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Microchip Technology in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Microchip Technology from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Microchip Technology from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Microchip Technology in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Microchip Technology has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.50.

About Microchip Technology

(Get Rating)

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors markets; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

Read More

