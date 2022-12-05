RFG Advisory LLC Invests $232,000 in First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:FSMB)

RFG Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:FSMB – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 11,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF by 585.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 742,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,921,000 after buying an additional 634,540 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $161,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF by 10.5% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 101,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,016,000 after purchasing an additional 9,696 shares in the last quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $557,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF by 10.5% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 67,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,343,000 after purchasing an additional 6,424 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:FSMB opened at $19.78 on Monday. First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF has a 12 month low of $19.39 and a 12 month high of $21.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.78.

