RFG Advisory LLC Takes $179,000 Position in Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN)

RFG Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 17,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $179,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Redfin during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Redfin in the 1st quarter worth approximately $83,000. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in Redfin in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $87,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in Redfin in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $100,000. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new position in Redfin in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $102,000. 90.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ RDFN opened at $5.62 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.34, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $611.17 million, a P/E ratio of -2.09 and a beta of 1.85. Redfin Co. has a 1-year low of $3.08 and a 1-year high of $42.99. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.68.

Redfin ( NASDAQ:RDFN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.83) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $600.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $601.69 million. Redfin had a negative return on equity of 135.08% and a negative net margin of 11.69%. Equities research analysts expect that Redfin Co. will post -3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on RDFN. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Redfin from $16.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Compass Point cut Redfin from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Redfin from $10.00 to $5.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Wedbush lowered their price target on Redfin from $9.00 to $4.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Redfin from $12.00 to $6.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.96.

In other Redfin news, Director James Slavet bought 6,667 shares of Redfin stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.81 per share, with a total value of $38,735.27. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 209,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,215,527.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Redfin news, Director James Slavet bought 6,667 shares of Redfin stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.81 per share, with a total value of $38,735.27. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 209,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,215,527.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Anthony Ray Kappus sold 21,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.17, for a total value of $133,734.75. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,399 shares in the company, valued at $76,501.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,006 shares of company stock valued at $199,771 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Redfin Corporation operates as a residential real estate brokerage company in the United States and Canada. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in the purchase or sell of home. It also provides title and settlement services; originates and sells mortgages; and buys and sells homes.

