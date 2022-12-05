Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) Shares Purchased by PFS Investments Inc.

PFS Investments Inc. raised its position in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating) by 23.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 19,498 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,720 shares during the period. PFS Investments Inc.’s holdings in Roku were worth $1,602,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ROKU. Zullo Investment Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Roku by 150.0% in the first quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in shares of Roku by 334.3% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 304 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Roku by 693.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. Bellwether Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Roku by 1,757.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the period. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its stake in Roku by 193.5% during the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Roku alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Roku news, insider Gidon Katz sold 7,010 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.46, for a total value of $395,784.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,917 shares in the company, valued at $785,753.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Roku news, insider Gidon Katz sold 7,010 shares of Roku stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.46, for a total transaction of $395,784.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $785,753.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 1,469 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.46, for a total value of $82,939.74. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 81,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,589,633.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Roku Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ROKU opened at $60.73 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.16. Roku, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.50 and a fifty-two week high of $266.05.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.88) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.37) by $0.49. The company had revenue of $761.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $698.93 million. Roku had a negative net margin of 7.59% and a negative return on equity of 8.50%. As a group, research analysts predict that Roku, Inc. will post -3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ROKU has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Roku from $80.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Citigroup decreased their target price on Roku from $125.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Roku in a research report on Friday, November 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Roku from $120.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Cannonball Research cut shares of Roku from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, November 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.35.

Roku Profile

(Get Rating)

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live TV, news sports, shows, and others. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 60.1 million active accounts.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROKU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Roku Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roku and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.