Ronald Blue Trust Inc. Acquires Shares of 1,478 Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,478 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DVN. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in Devon Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. American National Bank increased its holdings in Devon Energy by 202.8% during the second quarter. American National Bank now owns 539 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Devon Energy in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Adirondack Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 68.0% in the second quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 630 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Devon Energy in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.19% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 5,557 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.48, for a total transaction of $391,657.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 258,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,252,980.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Devon Energy Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE DVN opened at $68.46 on Monday. Devon Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $35.55 and a 12 month high of $79.40. The stock has a market cap of $44.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 2.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $69.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The energy company reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.91 billion. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 53.17% and a net margin of 33.01%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Devon Energy Co. will post 8.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Devon Energy Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 12th will be issued a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.89%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 9th. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is currently 65.13%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on DVN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Devon Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $83.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $80.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. StockNews.com cut Devon Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on Devon Energy from $91.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.28.

Devon Energy Company Profile

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 5,134 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Further Reading

