Ronald Blue Trust Inc. Buys Shares of 11,394 Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS)

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 11,394 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $90,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BCS. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in shares of Barclays during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. WD Rutherford LLC purchased a new position in shares of Barclays during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Barclays during the 2nd quarter valued at $77,000. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Barclays during the 1st quarter valued at $81,000. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Barclays during the 2nd quarter valued at $81,000. Institutional investors own 3.47% of the company’s stock.

BCS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Barclays from GBX 170 ($2.03) to GBX 180 ($2.15) and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Barclays from GBX 240 ($2.87) to GBX 250 ($2.99) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Barclays from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Barclays from GBX 190 ($2.27) to GBX 200 ($2.39) in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Barclays has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $225.00.

NYSE BCS opened at $7.82 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.07. Barclays PLC has a 12-month low of $5.89 and a 12-month high of $12.20. The firm has a market cap of $32.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 1.34.

Barclays (NYSE:BCS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.10. Barclays had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 6.93%. The business had revenue of $7.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.35 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Barclays PLC will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

