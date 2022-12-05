Ronald Blue Trust Inc. Invests $95,000 in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP)

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 740 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $95,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BXP. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Boston Properties by 1.0% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 14,134 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,820,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. AIA Group Ltd boosted its holdings in Boston Properties by 157.0% in the first quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 573 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division boosted its holdings in Boston Properties by 38.7% in the second quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 4,529 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its holdings in Boston Properties by 59.7% in the second quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 279,628 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $24,950,000 after purchasing an additional 104,496 shares during the period. Finally, YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Boston Properties by 9.8% in the second quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on BXP shares. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Boston Properties from $135.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 26th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Boston Properties from $96.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Boston Properties from $100.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. UBS Group cut their target price on Boston Properties from $98.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, TheStreet cut Boston Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.99.

Shares of NYSE BXP opened at $70.71 on Monday. Boston Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $68.80 and a fifty-two week high of $133.11. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.29. The company has a quick ratio of 4.08, a current ratio of 4.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The stock has a market cap of $11.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.19 and a beta of 1.03.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. Boston Properties’s payout ratio is currently 67.59%.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) is the largest publicly-held developer and owner of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

