Ronald Blue Trust Inc. Makes New $89,000 Investment in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP)

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,152 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Schubert & Co bought a new stake in shares of BHP Group in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of BHP Group during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 262.1% during the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 507 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 994.7% during the second quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 416 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 109.6% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 610 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. 6.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get BHP Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BHP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on BHP Group from GBX 2,200 ($26.32) to GBX 2,300 ($27.52) in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on BHP Group from GBX 2,310 ($27.63) to GBX 2,330 ($27.87) in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Bank of America upgraded BHP Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on BHP Group from GBX 2,200 ($26.32) to GBX 2,250 ($26.92) in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,913.20.

BHP Group Price Performance

BHP Group Profile

BHP opened at $63.43 on Monday. BHP Group Limited has a 12-month low of $46.92 and a 12-month high of $79.66. The business has a 50 day moving average of $53.31 and a 200-day moving average of $55.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

(Get Rating)

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BHP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BHP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.