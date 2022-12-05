Ronald Blue Trust Inc. Purchases Shares of 1,078 Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,078 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in XYL. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Xylem by 7.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,390,911 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,738,529,000 after acquiring an additional 1,435,798 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Xylem by 4.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,774,974 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,600,756,000 after buying an additional 722,396 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its holdings in shares of Xylem by 3.8% during the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 5,501,706 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $430,162,000 after buying an additional 203,166 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Xylem by 53.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,828,177 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $326,390,000 after buying an additional 1,335,241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Xylem by 3.2% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,192,357 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $272,181,000 after purchasing an additional 99,861 shares during the last quarter. 84.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Xylem alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Matthew Francis Pine sold 11,870 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.12, for a total value of $1,271,514.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,444,371.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Xylem Stock Performance

Xylem Announces Dividend

Shares of Xylem stock opened at $113.53 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.51, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.11. Xylem Inc. has a 12 month low of $72.08 and a 12 month high of $125.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 21st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Xylem’s payout ratio is 68.18%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on XYL. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Xylem from $105.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Xylem from $93.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Xylem from $92.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Xylem in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Xylem from $105.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.30.

Xylem Profile

(Get Rating)

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Xylem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xylem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.