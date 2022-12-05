Ronald Blue Trust Inc. Takes $79,000 Position in Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI)

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of BKI. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Black Knight by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Black Knight by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 24,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,404,000 after purchasing an additional 3,586 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its position in Black Knight by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 28,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,655,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in Black Knight by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 172,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,027,000 after acquiring an additional 781 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in Black Knight during the 1st quarter valued at about $10,949,000. Institutional investors own 90.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Black Knight alerts:

Black Knight Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE BKI opened at $61.39 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market cap of $9.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.55. Black Knight, Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.00 and a 1 year high of $84.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $61.71 and a 200 day moving average of $64.70.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Black Knight Company Profile

Separately, Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Black Knight in a research report on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Black Knight has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.67.

(Get Rating)

Black Knight, Inc provides integrated software, data, and analytics solutions in North America and Internationally. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions comprising MSP, a software as a service application platform for mortgage, home equity loans, and lines of credit; Servicing Digital, a web and mobile solution for consumers that provides easy access to customized timely information about their mortgages; Loss Mitigation, an integrated solution that supports retention and liquidation workouts; and Empower, a loan origination system used by lenders to originate mortgages, home equity loans, and HELOCs.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Black Knight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Knight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.