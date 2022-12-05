Ronald Blue Trust Inc. Takes Position in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SJM. Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 2.9% during the first quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 2,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Kinneret Advisory LLC grew its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 2.3% during the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 3,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 63.9% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 2.1% during the second quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc grew its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 4.9% during the second quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc now owns 1,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. 79.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SJM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $145.00 to $148.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on J. M. Smucker in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and set a $123.00 target price on shares of J. M. Smucker in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on J. M. Smucker from $140.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on J. M. Smucker to $128.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.50.

Shares of SJM stock opened at $154.45 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 1.09. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 52-week low of $119.82 and a 52-week high of $155.91. The company has a market capitalization of $16.46 billion, a PE ratio of 28.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 0.24. The business’s fifty day moving average is $145.13 and its 200 day moving average is $137.02.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 21st. The company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.21. J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 11.31% and a net margin of 7.01%. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 11th were paid a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.55%.

In related news, insider Jill R. Penrose sold 4,543 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.83, for a total value of $639,790.69. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,282,397.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

