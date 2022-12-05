Ronald Blue Trust Inc. Takes Position in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in Kroger by 1.3% in the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 15,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $902,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Kroger by 42.9% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its stake in Kroger by 1.9% in the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 11,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Kroger by 3.4% in the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in Kroger by 15.7% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. 79.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on KR. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of Kroger to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Kroger from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 17th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Kroger from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Kroger from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of Kroger from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.44.

Kroger Price Performance

KR stock opened at $47.57 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $34.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.87, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The Kroger Co. has a 12-month low of $41.81 and a 12-month high of $62.78. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.67.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 1st. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $34.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.92 billion. Kroger had a net margin of 1.61% and a return on equity of 31.92%. Kroger’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that The Kroger Co. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Kroger Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th were issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. Kroger’s payout ratio is 32.50%.

Kroger Profile

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

