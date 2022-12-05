Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX) Shares Sold by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas cut its holdings in shares of Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX – Get Rating) by 38.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,110 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 46,688 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Royalty Pharma were worth $3,116,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Aurora Investment Counsel grew its position in shares of Royalty Pharma by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 29,939 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Royalty Pharma by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,265 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Royalty Pharma by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 8,392 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the period. Humankind Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Royalty Pharma by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Humankind Investments LLC now owns 6,686 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Royalty Pharma by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 168,035 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,547,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares during the period. 54.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Royalty Pharma alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on RPRX shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Royalty Pharma from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on Royalty Pharma in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Royalty Pharma from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Royalty Pharma has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.14.

Royalty Pharma Trading Down 0.4 %

Royalty Pharma Dividend Announcement

Shares of Royalty Pharma stock opened at $43.85 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $26.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.35. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.07. Royalty Pharma plc has a 1-year low of $36.15 and a 1-year high of $44.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.07.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. Royalty Pharma’s dividend payout ratio is currently 90.48%.

Insider Transactions at Royalty Pharma

In other news, major shareholder 1978 Sicaf Sif S.A. – Gg St Gg sold 267,815 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.02, for a total transaction of $10,985,771.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,426,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $878,901,493.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Terrance P. Coyne sold 5,500 shares of Royalty Pharma stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.06, for a total transaction of $236,830.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 964,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,531,370. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder 1978 Sicaf Sif S.A. – Gg St Gg sold 267,815 shares of Royalty Pharma stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.02, for a total transaction of $10,985,771.30. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,426,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $878,901,493.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,887,623 shares of company stock worth $79,272,782 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 24.86% of the company’s stock.

Royalty Pharma Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RPRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Royalty Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royalty Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.