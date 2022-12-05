Ryman Healthcare Limited (OTCMKTS:RYHTY) Plans $0.20 Dividend

Ryman Healthcare Limited (OTCMKTS:RYHTY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, December 1st, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.2005 per share on Tuesday, January 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 7th.

Ryman Healthcare Stock Performance

Shares of Ryman Healthcare stock opened at $21.73 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $26.19 and a 200 day moving average of $27.90. Ryman Healthcare has a 52 week low of $20.97 and a 52 week high of $42.38.

Ryman Healthcare Company Profile

Ryman Healthcare Limited develops, owns, and operates integrated retirement villages, rest homes, and hospitals for the elderly in New Zealand and Australia. The company's villages provide a range of retirement living and care options, such as independent townhouses and apartments, and serviced apartments, as well as a care center, which offers rest homes, hospitals, dementia-level care, and respite and day care services.

