Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) Shares Sold by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB cut its stake in shares of Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Rating) by 21.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 154,576 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 41,156 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB owned approximately 0.24% of Semtech worth $8,373,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Semtech by 32.5% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 740,378 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,699,000 after acquiring an additional 181,696 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its position in shares of Semtech by 75.2% during the second quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 23,830 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,310,000 after acquiring an additional 10,230 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P increased its position in shares of Semtech by 28.4% during the first quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 11,301 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $784,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Semtech by 4.5% during the second quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 35,509 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,952,000 after acquiring an additional 1,515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of Semtech in the first quarter valued at approximately $528,000. 97.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SMTC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Semtech from $90.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Semtech from $34.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on shares of Semtech to $34.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Semtech to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Semtech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.08.

Shares of Semtech stock opened at $29.36 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a quick ratio of 5.17, a current ratio of 5.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Semtech Co. has a 52-week low of $25.29 and a 52-week high of $92.14. The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.55 and a 200 day moving average of $43.60.

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. It provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various infrastructure, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

