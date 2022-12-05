Short Interest in BeyondSpring Inc. (NASDAQ:BYSI) Grows By 5.3%

BeyondSpring Inc. (NASDAQ:BYSI – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,400,000 shares, a growth of 5.3% from the October 31st total of 2,280,000 shares. Currently, 10.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 111,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 21.6 days.

Institutional Trading of BeyondSpring

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BYSI. Decheng Capital Management III Cayman LLC purchased a new stake in BeyondSpring in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $10,908,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of BeyondSpring by 20.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,861,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,095,000 after acquiring an additional 320,428 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of BeyondSpring by 78.0% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 691,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $996,000 after acquiring an additional 303,184 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in BeyondSpring by 831.9% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 282,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $621,000 after purchasing an additional 252,073 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in BeyondSpring by 89.6% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 249,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 117,831 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.35% of the company’s stock.

Get BeyondSpring alerts:

BeyondSpring Stock Up 0.4 %

BeyondSpring stock opened at $0.57 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.28 million, a PE ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 0.93. BeyondSpring has a 52 week low of $0.55 and a 52 week high of $5.18. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.22.

About BeyondSpring

BeyondSpring Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the development of cancer therapies. The company's lead asset is the Plinabulin, a selective immune-modulating microtubule-binding agent that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the prevention of chemotherapy-induced neutropenia; and for treatment of later-stage non-small cell lung cancer.

