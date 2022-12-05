Short Interest in Broadwind, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWEN) Expands By 5.4%

Broadwind, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWEN – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 336,700 shares, an increase of 5.4% from the October 31st total of 319,500 shares. Currently, 1.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 131,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Craig Hallum cut their target price on shares of Broadwind to $4.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com cut Broadwind from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Broadwind from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th.
Broadwind Stock Performance
Shares of Broadwind stock opened at $1.79 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $37.00 million, a PE ratio of -3.25 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.22. Broadwind has a 1 year low of $1.46 and a 1 year high of $3.80.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Broadwind
Broadwind Company Profile
Broadwind, Inc manufactures and sells structures, equipment, and components for clean tech and other specialized applications primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Heavy Fabrications, Gearing, and Industrial Solutions. The Heavy Fabrications segment provides fabrications to various industrial markets.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Broadwind (BWEN)
- Is Salesforce Stock a Bargain Down Here?
- Intel is a Sleeping Giant Ready to Awaken
- Why CSL Ltd Stock Could Be Worth a Look
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 11/28 – 12/02
- Okta Inc Celebrates Earnings Beat But Can They Sustain the Boost?
Receive News & Ratings for Broadwind Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadwind and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.