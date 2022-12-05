Short Interest in Broadwind, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWEN) Expands By 5.4%

Broadwind, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWEN – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 336,700 shares, an increase of 5.4% from the October 31st total of 319,500 shares. Currently, 1.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 131,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Craig Hallum cut their target price on shares of Broadwind to $4.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com cut Broadwind from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Broadwind from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th.

Broadwind Stock Performance

Shares of Broadwind stock opened at $1.79 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $37.00 million, a PE ratio of -3.25 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.22. Broadwind has a 1 year low of $1.46 and a 1 year high of $3.80.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Broadwind

Broadwind Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BWEN. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Broadwind by 34.6% in the 1st quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 344,743 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $748,000 after purchasing an additional 88,600 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Broadwind by 16.5% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 141,220 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Alerus Financial NA increased its stake in Broadwind by 176.0% in the first quarter. Alerus Financial NA now owns 36,539 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 23,300 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Broadwind in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Grace & White Inc. NY boosted its position in Broadwind by 0.5% in the second quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 1,734,248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,844,000 after buying an additional 8,120 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.23% of the company’s stock.

Broadwind, Inc manufactures and sells structures, equipment, and components for clean tech and other specialized applications primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Heavy Fabrications, Gearing, and Industrial Solutions. The Heavy Fabrications segment provides fabrications to various industrial markets.

