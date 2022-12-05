Short Interest in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Rises By 5.4%

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMNGet Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,760,000 shares, an increase of 5.4% from the October 31st total of 1,670,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,180,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days. Approximately 1.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Eastman Chemical Price Performance

Eastman Chemical stock opened at $87.52 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.62, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Eastman Chemical has a 52-week low of $69.91 and a 52-week high of $129.48.

Eastman Chemical Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This is a boost from Eastman Chemical’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.41%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EMN. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Eastman Chemical by 10.9% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 45,448 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,011,000 after buying an additional 4,452 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 134,634 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $15,087,000 after acquiring an additional 1,657 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 1,018.5% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 5,738 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $637,000 after purchasing an additional 5,225 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in Eastman Chemical by 21.1% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 21,233 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,379,000 after purchasing an additional 3,693 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AIA Group Ltd purchased a new position in Eastman Chemical during the first quarter worth about $90,000. 85.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group dropped their target price on Eastman Chemical from $118.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 19th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $91.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Eastman Chemical from $97.00 to $82.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Eastman Chemical from $103.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 10th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Eastman Chemical presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.31.

Eastman Chemical Company Profile

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon and rosin resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

