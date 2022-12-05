Short Interest in Energem Corp. (NASDAQ:ENCPW) Grows By 5.5%

Energem Corp. (NASDAQ:ENCPW – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 70,600 shares, a growth of 5.5% from the October 31st total of 66,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.9 days.

Institutional Trading of Energem

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Energem during the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Clear Street LLC grew its position in shares of Energem by 517.6% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street LLC now owns 339,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 284,273 shares during the period. MMCAP International Inc. SPC bought a new position in shares of Energem in the 1st quarter worth $59,000. Ramius Advisors LLC bought a new position in Energem during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Saba Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Energem in the first quarter valued at approximately $75,000.

Energem Stock Up 9.9 %

Shares of Energem stock opened at $0.07 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.09. Energem has a 1-year low of $0.05 and a 1-year high of $0.35.

Energem Company Profile

Energem Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus on businesses in the energy industry. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

