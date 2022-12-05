Short Interest in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Declines By 8.8%

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,520,000 shares, a decline of 8.8% from the October 31st total of 25,780,000 shares. Approximately 1.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,050,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Insider Activity at Hewlett Packard Enterprise

In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, CFO Tarek Robbiati sold 80,421 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.28, for a total value of $1,148,411.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 133,321 shares in the company, valued at $1,903,823.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Irv Rothman sold 70,115 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.33, for a total value of $934,632.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Tarek Robbiati sold 80,421 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.28, for a total value of $1,148,411.88. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 133,321 shares in the company, valued at $1,903,823.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 268,192 shares of company stock worth $3,961,157 over the last three months. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 66.2% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 2,062 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares during the period. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Horan Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 211.8% in the third quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 2,214 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,504 shares during the last quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. grew its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1,000.0% during the second quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 2,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional acquired a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the second quarter worth about $30,000. 82.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Stock Performance

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Dividend Announcement

NYSE HPE opened at $16.69 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a twelve month low of $11.90 and a twelve month high of $17.76. The company has a market capitalization of $21.48 billion, a PE ratio of 25.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.23.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s payout ratio is currently 72.73%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on HPE shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. KGI Securities downgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise to $19.00 in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.67.

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company offers general purpose servers for multi-workload computing and workload-optimized servers; HPE ProLiant rack and tower servers; HPE BladeSystem and HPE Synergy; and solutions for secondary workloads and traditional tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE Modular Storage Arrays and HPE XP.

