Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) Downgraded to “Equal Weight” at Morgan Stanley

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

SBNY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Signature Bank to $220.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Signature Bank from $248.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Signature Bank from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Signature Bank from $216.00 to $176.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Stephens cut their price objective on shares of Signature Bank to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Signature Bank presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $227.50.

NASDAQ:SBNY opened at $136.00 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Signature Bank has a 52 week low of $129.96 and a 52 week high of $374.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.64, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $146.80 and a 200 day moving average of $173.43.

Signature Bank ( NASDAQ:SBNY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The bank reported $5.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.42 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $717.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $737.63 million. Signature Bank had a net margin of 41.55% and a return on equity of 16.49%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.88 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Signature Bank will post 21.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SBNY. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Signature Bank by 236.4% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 148 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. JCSD Capital LLC acquired a new position in Signature Bank during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Signature Bank during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Quent Capital LLC grew its holdings in Signature Bank by 152.5% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 101 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in Signature Bank during the second quarter worth about $32,000. 98.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Signature Bank provides commercial banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, certificates of deposit, and other cash management products. The company provides various lending products comprising commercial and industrial loans, real estate loans, and letters of credit.

