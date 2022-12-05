Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) Shares Sold by Clearstead Advisors LLC

Clearstead Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) by 44.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,907 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,529 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SNOW. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in shares of Snowflake by 69.9% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 27,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,834,000 after buying an additional 11,341 shares in the last quarter. Nan Fung Group Holdings Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Snowflake during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,671,000. PFS Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Snowflake during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,828,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its position in shares of Snowflake by 38.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Soros Fund Management LLC raised its position in shares of Snowflake by 31.0% during the 2nd quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC now owns 101,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,156,000 after buying an additional 24,072 shares in the last quarter. 66.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Snowflake alerts:

Insider Transactions at Snowflake

In other news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 724 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.11, for a total value of $131,123.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,512 shares in the company, valued at $2,809,378.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Frank Slootman sold 1,651 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.11, for a total transaction of $299,012.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 135,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,591,296.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Benoit Dageville sold 724 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.11, for a total transaction of $131,123.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,809,378.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Snowflake Trading Down 2.8 %

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Snowflake from $235.00 to $225.00 in a report on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Snowflake in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Snowflake from $192.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Snowflake from $197.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Snowflake from $180.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $192.67.

Shares of Snowflake stock opened at $149.74 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $158.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $155.22. Snowflake Inc. has a 1-year low of $110.26 and a 1-year high of $377.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.39 and a beta of 0.77.

About Snowflake

(Get Rating)

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of sizes in a range of industries.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Snowflake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snowflake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.