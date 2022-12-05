Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) Shares Sold by Clearstead Advisors LLC

Clearstead Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) by 44.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,907 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,529 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SNOW. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in shares of Snowflake by 69.9% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 27,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,834,000 after buying an additional 11,341 shares in the last quarter. Nan Fung Group Holdings Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Snowflake during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,671,000. PFS Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Snowflake during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,828,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its position in shares of Snowflake by 38.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Soros Fund Management LLC raised its position in shares of Snowflake by 31.0% during the 2nd quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC now owns 101,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,156,000 after buying an additional 24,072 shares in the last quarter. 66.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insider Transactions at Snowflake
In other news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 724 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.11, for a total value of $131,123.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,512 shares in the company, valued at $2,809,378.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Frank Slootman sold 1,651 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.11, for a total transaction of $299,012.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 135,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,591,296.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Benoit Dageville sold 724 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.11, for a total transaction of $131,123.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,809,378.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Snowflake Trading Down 2.8 %
Shares of Snowflake stock opened at $149.74 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $158.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $155.22. Snowflake Inc. has a 1-year low of $110.26 and a 1-year high of $377.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.39 and a beta of 0.77.
About Snowflake
Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of sizes in a range of industries.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Snowflake (SNOW)
- Is Salesforce Stock a Bargain Down Here?
- Intel is a Sleeping Giant Ready to Awaken
- Why CSL Ltd Stock Could Be Worth a Look
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 11/28 – 12/02
- Okta Inc Celebrates Earnings Beat But Can They Sustain the Boost?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Snowflake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snowflake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.