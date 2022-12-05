Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY) Shares Sold by Clearstead Advisors LLC

Clearstead Advisors LLC lowered its position in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,581 shares of the company’s stock after selling 193 shares during the quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sony Group were worth $456,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SONY. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sony Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Nvwm LLC increased its stake in shares of Sony Group by 8,800.0% during the first quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Sony Group by 96.0% during the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the period. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sony Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sony Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.69% of the company’s stock.

Sony Group Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:SONY opened at $82.79 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.57, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.99. Sony Group Co. has a 1-year low of $61.72 and a 1-year high of $133.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.58. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $72.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.63.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Sony Group Profile

A number of research analysts recently commented on SONY shares. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Sony Group from $144.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sony Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Sony Group in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Sony Group from $144.00 to $102.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sony Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.67.

Sony Group Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets in Japan, the United States, Europe, China, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home and portable game consoles, packaged software, and peripheral devices.

