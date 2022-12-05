Substratum 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $10.91 (SUB)

Substratum (SUB) traded 14.4% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on December 5th. Over the last seven days, Substratum has traded up 0.2% against the dollar. Substratum has a total market cap of $281,751.37 and $10.91 worth of Substratum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Substratum token can now be purchased for about $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17,307.05 or 0.99988029 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00010539 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005778 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00035617 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 21% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.16 or 0.00047164 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005724 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.66 or 0.00021122 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $42.01 or 0.00242677 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Substratum Profile

Substratum (CRYPTO:SUB) is a token. It launched on July 25th, 2017. Substratum’s total supply is 472,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 383,021,000 tokens. Substratum’s official Twitter account is @substratumnet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Substratum is https://reddit.com/r/substratumnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Substratum is substratum.net.

Buying and Selling Substratum

According to CryptoCompare, “Substratum (SUB) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Substratum has a current supply of 472,000,000 with 383,020,999.96 in circulation. The last known price of Substratum is 0.00085963 USD and is down -0.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $12.24 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://substratum.net/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Substratum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Substratum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Substratum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

