TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) Stake Lowered by Clearstead Advisors LLC

Clearstead Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,760 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 95 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $539,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TEL. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 96,377 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $12,026,000 after buying an additional 14,170 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 6,866 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $899,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 4,188 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $549,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 19,099 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,500,000 after purchasing an additional 1,880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in TE Connectivity by 7.5% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 168,991 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $22,134,000 after purchasing an additional 11,832 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.61% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on TE Connectivity from $147.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $146.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $140.00 to $154.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised TE Connectivity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TE Connectivity currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $138.56.

In other news, EVP John S. Jenkins sold 2,674 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.85, for a total transaction of $336,522.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,112,014.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, EVP John S. Jenkins sold 2,674 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.85, for a total value of $336,522.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,112,014.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Shadrak W. Kroeger sold 42,150 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.25, for a total value of $5,321,437.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,595 shares in the company, valued at $1,968,868.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

TEL stock opened at $125.78 on Monday. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a twelve month low of $104.76 and a twelve month high of $165.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $39.90 billion, a PE ratio of 16.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $118.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $122.19.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The electronics maker reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.22 billion. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 22.31% and a net margin of 14.91%. On average, research analysts anticipate that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 6.87 earnings per share for the current year.

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

