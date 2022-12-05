Teacher Retirement System of Texas Boosts Stake in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Get Rating) by 22.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,575 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,534 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Live Nation Entertainment were worth $3,433,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LYV. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 96.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,698,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,041,000 after purchasing an additional 1,819,841 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 7,396,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $870,149,000 after acquiring an additional 1,172,495 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 254.5% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,351,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,569,000 after acquiring an additional 969,976 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,385,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,537,000 after acquiring an additional 635,049 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,499,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,823,315,000 after acquiring an additional 317,335 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.08% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LYV opened at $73.92 on Monday. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a one year low of $65.05 and a one year high of $126.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.85, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 105.60 and a beta of 1.27.

Live Nation Entertainment ( NYSE:LYV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.31. Live Nation Entertainment had a net margin of 2.01% and a return on equity of 1,222.70%. The business had revenue of $6.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.97 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LYV. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment to $140.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $138.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Live Nation Entertainment currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.38.

In related news, CEO Michael Rapino sold 78,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.66, for a total transaction of $7,227,480.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,711,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $343,886,556.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Jimmy Iovine bought 13,740 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $73.28 per share, with a total value of $1,006,867.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 13,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,006,867.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Rapino sold 78,000 shares of Live Nation Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.66, for a total transaction of $7,227,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,711,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $343,886,556.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 312,000 shares of company stock valued at $26,640,900 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.01% of the company’s stock.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

