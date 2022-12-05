Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $2.57 Million Holdings in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas cut its holdings in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) by 24.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 75,122 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,856 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $2,572,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 0.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 32,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 2.0% in the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 16,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 5.3% in the second quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 7,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 0.3% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 133,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,584,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 0.5% in the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 81,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,722,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. 83.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group raised shares of Conagra Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $41.00 in a report on Friday, November 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 7th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Conagra Brands from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.75.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Conagra Brands Stock Up 0.8 %

In other news, EVP Carey Bartell sold 6,408 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.50, for a total transaction of $221,076.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Conagra Brands stock opened at $38.12 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.78. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.06 and a 52-week high of $38.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $35.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.28. The firm has a market cap of $18.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.03, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.59.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 6th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.05. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 4.88% and a return on equity of 13.40%. The firm had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

Conagra Brands Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 2nd. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. Conagra Brands’s payout ratio is 110.92%.

About Conagra Brands

(Get Rating)

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates in four segments: Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels in the United States.

Further Reading

