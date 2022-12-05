Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $2.64 Million Holdings in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lessened its stake in shares of News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA – Get Rating) by 24.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 169,108 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54,276 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in News were worth $2,635,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in News by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 27,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after acquiring an additional 4,714 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in News by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 42,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in News by 51.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,013,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,377,000 after acquiring an additional 680,400 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its stake in News by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 43,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $679,000 after acquiring an additional 1,793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis grew its stake in News by 58.4% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 43,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,000 after acquiring an additional 15,975 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Loop Capital cut News from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $30.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, October 17th. StockNews.com cut News from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their price target on News to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.37.

News Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NWSA stock opened at $19.12 on Monday. News Co. has a 12 month low of $14.87 and a 12 month high of $23.73. The firm has a market cap of $11.01 billion, a PE ratio of 23.90 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.88 and a 200-day moving average of $16.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

News (NASDAQ:NWSA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.08). News had a return on equity of 7.02% and a net margin of 4.51%. The business had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that News Co. will post 0.84 EPS for the current year.

About News

News Corp. is a media and information services company, which engages in the creation and distribution of content and other services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other. The Digital Real Estate Services segment refers to the firm’s interest in the REA Group, a company with operations focused on property and property-related advertising and services, as well as financial services.

