Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $3.49 Million Stock Holdings in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) by 60.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,716 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,642 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Snap-on were worth $3,491,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SNA. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Snap-on by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,365,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,308,079,000 after purchasing an additional 44,555 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Snap-on by 0.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,803,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $987,000,000 after purchasing an additional 37,323 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Snap-on by 14.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,412,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,145,000 after purchasing an additional 182,700 shares during the period. Ariel Investments LLC grew its holdings in Snap-on by 1.8% during the first quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 1,129,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,038,000 after purchasing an additional 20,485 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Snap-on by 6.7% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,006,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,862,000 after purchasing an additional 62,813 shares during the period. 87.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Snap-on in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Snap-on Stock Up 1.2 %

In other Snap-on news, SVP Anup R. Banerjee sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.86, for a total transaction of $1,204,300.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $950,433.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other Snap-on news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 31,576 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.79, for a total transaction of $7,382,153.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 658,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $154,012,669.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP Anup R. Banerjee sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.86, for a total transaction of $1,204,300.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $950,433.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 46,683 shares of company stock valued at $10,875,392. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of SNA opened at $244.96 on Monday. Snap-on Incorporated has a one year low of $190.08 and a one year high of $245.56. The company has a market cap of $13.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 2.33. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $222.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $216.90.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported $4.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.85 by $0.29. Snap-on had a net margin of 20.17% and a return on equity of 20.84%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Snap-on Incorporated will post 16.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Snap-on Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 21st will be paid a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 18th. This is a boost from Snap-on’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.42. Snap-on’s payout ratio is presently 39.25%.

About Snap-on

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

