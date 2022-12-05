Teacher Retirement System of Texas Trims Stock Holdings in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas decreased its holdings in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating) by 34.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,450 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 11,286 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $3,048,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VMC. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 2.7% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 31,320 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,757,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 29.3% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 16,598 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,049,000 after purchasing an additional 3,761 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 1.0% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 22,726 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,175,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 14.9% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 115,017 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $21,129,000 after purchasing an additional 14,941 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 19.7% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,936 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $758,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

Vulcan Materials Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:VMC opened at $184.49 on Monday. Vulcan Materials has a 12-month low of $137.54 and a 12-month high of $213.65. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $166.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $162.65. The company has a market capitalization of $24.52 billion, a PE ratio of 41.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Vulcan Materials Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.96%.

VMC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Vulcan Materials from $175.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Vertical Research upgraded Vulcan Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. Citigroup cut their price target on Vulcan Materials from $199.00 to $189.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 10th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Vulcan Materials from $197.00 to $186.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Vulcan Materials from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $202.00.

Vulcan Materials Profile

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

