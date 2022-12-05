Texas Pacific Land Co. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $3.00 (NYSE:TPL)

Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 8th will be paid a dividend of 3.00 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 7th.

Texas Pacific Land has increased its dividend by an average of 39.5% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Texas Pacific Land has a dividend payout ratio of 17.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Texas Pacific Land to earn $63.22 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $12.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 19.0%.

Texas Pacific Land Price Performance

Shares of Texas Pacific Land stock opened at $2,600.61 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.25 and a beta of 1.97. Texas Pacific Land has a 1 year low of $946.29 and a 1 year high of $2,739.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2,286.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,889.50.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Texas Pacific Land

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Texas Pacific Land in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 629,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $850,635,000 after purchasing an additional 47,484 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Texas Pacific Land by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 300,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $406,906,000 after buying an additional 28,028 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Texas Pacific Land by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 174,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $309,858,000 after buying an additional 18,096 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Texas Pacific Land by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 35,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,423,000 after buying an additional 1,814 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Texas Pacific Land by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 28,710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,820,000 after buying an additional 1,376 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.62% of the company’s stock.

Texas Pacific Land Company Profile

Texas Pacific Land Corporation engages in the land and resource management, and water services and operations businesses. The company's Land and Resource Management segment manages approximately 880,000 acres of land. This segment also holds own a 1/128th nonparticipating perpetual oil and gas royalty interest (NPRI) under approximately 85,000 acres of land; a 1/16th NPRI under approximately 371,000 acres of land; and approximately 4,000 additional net royalty acres located in the western part of Texas.

